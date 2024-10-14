Short Interest in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Declines By 18.6%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock opened at 21.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 52 week low of 21.10 and a 52 week high of 21.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is 21.63.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous None dividend of $0.22.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

