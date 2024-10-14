Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Decreases By 30.1%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

DMEHF stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.23. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,668. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of 0.22. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1 year low of 0.16 and a 1 year high of 0.33.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

