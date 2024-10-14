Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Decreases By 30.1%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Trading Up 2.4 %
DMEHF stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.23. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,668. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of 0.22. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1 year low of 0.16 and a 1 year high of 0.33.
About Desert Mountain Energy
