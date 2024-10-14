Short Interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Declines By 14.5%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 17,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DB stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $17.45. 4,945,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
