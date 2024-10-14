Short Interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Declines By 14.5%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 17,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Capital International Investors raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,438,000 after buying an additional 19,940,056 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 7,371,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 102.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,778,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $17.45. 4,945,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

