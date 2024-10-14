Short Interest in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rises By 20.7%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 482,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

DMC Global stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. 88,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in DMC Global by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DMC Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

