Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declines By 16.8%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,874. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $10.93.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
