Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declines By 16.8%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,874. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 566,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

