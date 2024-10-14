Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Expands By 66.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,003,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. 7,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1823 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.