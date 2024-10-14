Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Declines By 30.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,684,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 94,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,927,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 88,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,400. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

