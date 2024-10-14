Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Declines By 30.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,684,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 94,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,927,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 88,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,400. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
