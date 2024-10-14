Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Grows By 66.7%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

KURRY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.23. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

