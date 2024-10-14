Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declines By 15.3%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

