Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Declines By 19.3%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 48.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,044,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,048,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Maiden Stock Up 2.4 %

Maiden stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 34.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

