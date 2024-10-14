Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Drops By 37.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OCCIO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $24.89.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.