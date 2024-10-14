Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Drops By 36.5%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $398,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,110,856. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $324,370.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,183,764.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $398,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,484 shares in the company, valued at $36,110,856. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,796. Insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PNRG stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The firm has a market cap of $294.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $174.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Featured Articles

