Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rises By 52.0%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rightmove Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,261. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.0781 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

