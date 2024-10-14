Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Decreases By 22.2%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 248.3 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $198.24 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.63. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $299.86.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

