Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Decreases By 22.2%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 248.3 days.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $198.24 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.63. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $299.86.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
