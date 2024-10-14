Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Declines By 38.5%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 469.0 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $17.32 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

