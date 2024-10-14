Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Drops By 37.4%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 795,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,491.0 days.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STLJF remained flat at $68.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.