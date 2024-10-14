Short Interest in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Declines By 26.9%

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 325,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. 68,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 33,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares in the company, valued at $588,798.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Upland Software by 74.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 185,617 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

