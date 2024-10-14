Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Expands By 33.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of VTC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

