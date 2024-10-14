Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Expands By 33.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of VTC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.