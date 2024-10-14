Short Interest in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Decreases By 22.8%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

VNET Group Stock Performance

VNET traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.01. 670,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,028. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.30.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

