Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Increases By 28.4%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 157,600 shares. Currently, 32.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 9,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $192,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,956.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,336 shares of company stock worth $967,782. Company insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLR traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,045. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $705.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

