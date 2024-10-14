Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Drops By 26.2%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.40. 114,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,901. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $83.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.9392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

