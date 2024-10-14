Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Declines By 21.6%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZAPP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research upgraded Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.
