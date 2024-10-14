Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Declines By 21.6%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZAPP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research upgraded Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Zapp Electric Vehicles Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZAPP

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Shares of ZAPP stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

(Get Free Report)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.