Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,758 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 181.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 358,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

