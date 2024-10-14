Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,088 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

ZTS traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.22. The company had a trading volume of 515,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.25. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.