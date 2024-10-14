Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 228,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,319 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $174.55. 111,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

