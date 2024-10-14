Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $270.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,832. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.27. The firm has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

