Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 149 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,074,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,458,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,893,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,325,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,525,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 776,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,890,000 after purchasing an additional 138,971 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.71. 36,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,930. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average is $164.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

