Sivia Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.41. 1,326,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,132. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

