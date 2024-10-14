Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,829,855 shares of company stock worth $649,272,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.48. 24,946,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,270,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.33 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

