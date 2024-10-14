Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.76. 755,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

