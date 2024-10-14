Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 486 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.1 %

AZN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.23. 1,079,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

