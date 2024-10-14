Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of SND opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 million, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.07. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smart Sand news, VP Christopher M. Green sold 33,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,849.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

