Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $21.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

