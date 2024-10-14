Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $25.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $351,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $203.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.71. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

