Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $124.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.