Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $47.70 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $604.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $572.03 and a 200-day moving average of $505.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

