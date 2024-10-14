Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 207,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

