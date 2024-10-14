Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 267 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in RTX were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $123.93 on Monday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $125.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.