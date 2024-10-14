Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

VB opened at $239.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

