Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

