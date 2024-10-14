Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core High Dividend ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.