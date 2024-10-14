Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,111 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after purchasing an additional 830,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 587.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after acquiring an additional 751,846 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 144.5% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,698.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

