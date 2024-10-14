Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 88.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $50.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

