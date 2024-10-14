Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 561 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $175.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.92. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $484.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

