Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 991 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

TFC stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -128.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

