Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,418 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after buying an additional 84,967 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 606,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 288,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

