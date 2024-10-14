Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $258,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,882 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BXP opened at $82.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $83.85.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
