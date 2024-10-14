Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,499,000 after buying an additional 479,286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VTV opened at $176.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

