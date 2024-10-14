Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

