Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $29.45 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

