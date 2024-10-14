Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $44.16 on Monday. Source Capital has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $47.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25.
Source Capital Company Profile
